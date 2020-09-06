Rwanda’s president says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s president says that the man portrayed as a hero in the film “Hotel Rwanda” will stand trial for allegedly supporting rebel violence. President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda where he has been held in custody for more than a week. Rusesabagina is credited with saving 1,200 lives during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide by letting people shelter in the hotel he was managing during the mass killings. Now he is accused of supporting rebel violence in Rwanda and his family complain that they have not been able to speak to him and that he has not had access to a lawyer.