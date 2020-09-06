Fatal Crash on Interstate 84 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, September 5, 2020 at approximately 11:49 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 209.

Preliminary investigation reveals a pedestrian, David Jones (64) of Richland WA, was walking in the lane of travel when he was struck by a westbound 2005 Ford Taurus operated by Maria Ramirez (67) of Pasco WA.

Jones sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Pendleton Police Department, Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, and ODOT.