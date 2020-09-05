Charlie Hebdo, market attacks turned widow into fugitive

PARIS (AP) — The fugitive widow of a French Islamic State attacker calls home once a year to catch up. That’s according to testimony from her sisters in the trial of 14 people accused of helping in the January 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris. Seventeen people and all three attackers died. Hayat Boumeddiene, whose husband stormed the market, is being tried in absentia along with two men who organized her escape to Syria. The other 11 defendants say they had no idea that the weapons, tactical gear and other equipment they procured was for a mass killing. They say they thought it was for an ordinary crime.