Fatal Crash on Hwy 216E – Wasco County

On Saturday, August 29, 2020, at approximately 2:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single motorcycle crash on Highway 216 E at milepost 1.5.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jason Burchfield (46) of Milwaukie, was westbound when it failed to negotiate curve and struck the rock embankment.

Burchfield was transported by life flight to OHSU for injuries. On September 2, 2020, Burchfield succumbed to his injuries and died.

OSP was assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County EMS, and ODOT.