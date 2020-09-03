White River Fire update Wednesday 9/03

This is the Thursday 9/03 Report:

Weather and Fire Behavior: Hot and dry weather conditions with temperatures in the 90’s and lower humidity will continue to impact fuels along the fire perimeters and unburned islands in the fire interior. Terrain driven light winds will keep fire active into early evening. Extreme drought and higher temperatures will drive active fire behavior across the fire throughout the day.

Last 24 hours: Along the northwestern perimeter crews and dozers continue to secure containment lines and mop up activities have started. On the eastern side of the fire, in the light flashy fuels, crews were able to increase containment and aircraft supported efforts along the southeast of the fire near Pine Grove. The burn out operation along the southwest corner of the fire was successful and crews concentrated efforts to hold and monitor continued active fire behavior in the area. Helicopters were utilized to cool down the fire and stop spotting in heavy timber. Redmond Interagency Hotshot Crew was able to complete line construction down to the White River in the canyon.

Today’s Activities: Crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing control lines and improving existing containment lines. Along the southwestern corner crews will continue to build containment line, connecting yesterday’s burn out operation down to the river. On the eastern perimeter firefighters will continue to perform mop up operations and secure line. Structure protection resources continue monitoring threats around the structures in the southwest area of the fire. Engines, equipment and firefighters are still actively using Highway 216, drivers are reminded to remain cautious when traveling through the fire area.

Evacuations and Forest Closures for the fire area may impact holiday weekend activities. Check Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and the Mount Hood National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/mthood/) for details.

Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has updated the evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information on the evacuation notices please visit the Wasco County Sheriff Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and an interactive map can be found at https://arcg.is/1janHC

Wasco County residents are encouraged to register for Wasco County Citizen Alert at: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612392#/login All emergency information including evacuations will be distributed through the citizen alert system.

This is the Wednesday 9/02 Report:

Weather and Fire Behavior: Hot and dry weather conditions with temperatures in the 90’s and lower humidities will impact fuels along the fire perimeters and unburned islands in the fire interior. An afternoon low pressure system will bring in winds gusting into the 20’s from the west/northwest that could result in single tree torching and spotting outside the perimeter. Active fire behavior is expected throughout the entire day as seasonal temperatures combined with extreme drought will keep fuels receptive to ignitions.

Last 24 hours: Crews continued efforts to prepare for possible burn out operations in heavy timbered areas along the southwestern perimeter of the fire. Established dozer lines are holding, keeping fire from reaching the highway. Firefighters continued to perform mop up and patrolled along the fires northwest edge as fire perimeters were reinforced. Conditions aligned overnight, allowing crews to successfully accomplish a burn out operation along the southwestern fire perimeter north of Bear Springs. Over 50 families attended a public meeting in Wamic learning more about ongoing fire suppression efforts. Go to the White River Fire Facebook www.facebook.com/WhiteRiverFire to watch a recording of the meeting.

Today’s Activities: As of 6:00 a.m. this morning Highway 216 has reopened. Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously through the area as engines and crews are still actively working along the highway. Firefighters will monitor and hold the line from last night’s successful burnout operations along the southwestern edge of the fire. Crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing control lines and improving existing containment lines. Structure protection resources continue monitoring and mop up around property. Along the eastern perimeter, crews and aircraft will continue to hold the spread of the fire and are working towards increased containment.

Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has issued evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information on the evacuation notices please visit the Wasco County Sheriff Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and an interactive map can be found at https://arcg.is/1janHC

This is the Tuesday 9/01 Report:

Weather and Fire Behavior: Increased weather instability combined with warm and dry conditions will impact fuels across the fire throughout the day and into the evening, particularly along fire perimeters and unburned islands in the fire interior. Temperatures will reach into the high 80’s-low 90’s. Terrain driven fire activity will continue to push growth, with flanking and short-range spotting expected along the southern perimeter.

Last 24 hours: Firefighting efforts took advantage of the break in weather to make progress in securing lines and suppressing fire. Hotshot crews were able to construct a line in the canyon all the way down to the river edge. Established dozer lines continued to hold, keeping fire from reaching the highway. Crews continue to perform mop up and patrolled along fire lines as fire perimeters were reinforced along the western edge. Crews were using natural features to assist with suppression efforts and performed mop up around structures. Over 250 new resources were added to aid in fire suppression efforts. Overnight resources continue to patrol and work on hot spots.

Today’s Activities: Crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing control lines and improving existing containment lines. Along the western edge firefighters will continue to perform mop up and patrol operations from the road to the river. If weather, humidity and fuel moisture levels are in alignment with safety procedures and protocols burnouts will happen along the south western edge of the fire. As Oregon State Fire Marshal crews transition home a structure group of incident resources has been formed to continue with structure mop up and protection. Along the eastern perimeter, crews and aircraft continue to hold the spread of the fire and are working towards increased containment. Crews will continue efforts to prepare for possible burnout operations in heavy timbered areas.

Oregon State Fire Marshal: Thanks to improved weather and the hard work of crews, the danger to structures has diminished significantly allowing the OSFM task forces to return to their home departments. Their unified approach with all teams and local resources allowed for a sharing of additional levels of intelligence and experience.

Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has issued evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information on the evacuation notices please visit the Wasco County Sheriff Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and an interactive map can be found at https://arcg.is/1janHC

This is the Monday 8/31 Report:

The White River Fire is now listed at 15,418 and 10% contained as of early morning Monday, August 31. Unified Command and the firefighters have made extremely good progress with the fire. We are lowering several evacuations notices. Pine Grove unfortunately will remain at level 3 due to firefighters still actively working the fire line in the vicinity. Sheriff Magill, in consultation with Oregon Fire Marshall and Northwest Team 3 Command, has lowered Juniper Flats to Level 2. Smock and Ayres road have also been lowered to Level 2. Hwy 216 is still closed from the Hwy 26/216 intersection to Hwy 216 Mile marker 14.Residences and people transiting the area should use extreme caution and monitor the Citizen Alert notification and the Sheriff’s Office Facebook. Due to the current weather conditions and the fires unpredictability, Evacuation Notices could be raised with little to no notice. Firefighters are still transiting the area and are actively fighting on the fire lines, please be cautious and avoid driving into areas were firefighters are located.

The New Evacuation levels and areas are as follows:Level 3 GO remains in effect for Pine Grove from the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Rd and 216, also included are all of Endersby Rd, Linns Mill Rd and Kelly Springs Rd. Hwy 216 is still closed from Hwy 26 to Hwy 216 mile marker 14.Level 2 BE SET: All residences east side of Endersby Rd and East Side of Kelly Springs Rd to include residenes on Hwy 216 east of the intersection of Endersby Rd to Hwy 197, also included area Victor Rd, Old Wapinita Rd, Claymier Rd, Val Miller Rd, Paulson Rd, Juniper Flat Rd, Art Morris Rd, Endersby Cutoff, Kelly Cutoff, Natural Pasture Rd, East Wapinita Rd, Reservation Rd, Walters Rd and Back Walters Rd has been lowered to Level 2 GET SET. Residences are urged to be prepared and monitor Citizen alert and Sheriff’s Office Facebook to do the Extreme Fire Behavior might require a change in Levels. Please use caution when transiting the area due to Fire Teams still actively fighting fires in the area.Level 2, BE SET: All residences on Smock Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road to include all residences on Ayres Road on Barber Lane and Barlow Road have been lowered to Level 2. Please use caution when transiting the area due to Fire Teams still actively fighting fires in the area.LEVEL 2 GET SET for the area from Woodcock Rd to Driver Rd to the intersection of Smock and Ayres Rd to include Muller Rd remains at LEVEL 2 GET SET. Please use caution when transiting the area due to Fire Teams still actively fighting fires in the area.Level 1 GET READY for the area east of HWY 197 to include Old Wapinitia to include all of Oak Springs Rd to the Deschutes River has been lowered to Level 1 GET Ready.

LEVEL 1 GET READY remains in effect for Maupin.LEVEL 1 GET READY EVACUATION NOTICE is in effect for the area of Pine Hollow, Sportsman Park, Wamic, all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, east side Hwy 197, to include the beginning of Badge Creek Rd, Fairgrounds Rd to the Intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds going east to Hwy 197, includes Davidson Grade Rd, Tygh valley Rd, Wamic Market Rd, Ross Road, Price Rd and Price Rd/ Ross Rd Intersection, White River Road, Dodson Road and 3 Mile Road remain at Level 1.Please continue to stay out of the area to allow crews to continue work. For more information about the White River Fire, contact Wasco County Emergency Management at 541-980-0200 or visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

This is the Sunday 8/30 Report:

In the most recent update on the White River Fire from 9 pm Sunday night listed the fire at 14,137 acres and only 10 percent contained. Some 937 firefighters were on the job. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has ordered a long list of evacuations:

Photo posted on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening

Level 3 Go Now evacuations for all residences west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayers Road, to include all residence on Ayers Road, Barber Lane and Barlow Road. Also at Level 3 are the Juniper Flat area to Highway 197 to Pine Grove.

Level 2 Get Set evacuation status has been declared for the area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road to the intersection of Smock and Ayers Road to include Muller Road and for the area east of Highway 197 to include Old Wapinitia and all of Oak Springs Road to the Deschutes River.

Level 1 Get Ready evacuation level has been et for the area of Sportsman’s Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, the west side of Highway 197 to include the beginning of Badge Creek Road, Fairgrounds Road, and the intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds Road going east to Highway 187, including Davidson Grade Road, Tygh Valley Road, Wamic Market Road and Ross Road. Level 1 also ordered for the City of Mauplin on the west side of the Deschutes to include all roads up to the Old Wapinitia Highway 197 intersection.