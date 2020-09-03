Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has brushed off allegations of involvement in the poisoning of his most determined critic, accusing Germany of not providing Moscow with any evidence. German authorities say tests showed “proof without doubt” that dissident Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin, had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Soviet-era Novichok group. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted Thursday that Russian authorities still had not received any evidence from Germany to back the allegation. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called Navalny’s poisoning an attempted murder that aimed to silence one of Putin’s fiercest critics and called for a full investigation.