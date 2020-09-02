In Peru, virus erodes centuries-old burial traditions

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Burial was a tradition for both Peru’s indigenous Inca culture and the Spanish who colonized the country. And millions of Peruvians would visit their loved ones’ graves at least once a year, many more frequently, to eat and drink and pay tribute to the deceased on the Day of the Dead every November. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has been a blow to that tradition. To prevent infection and save space in Lima’s overstretched cemeteries, people have begun to cremate the dead, fundamentally changing the rites and traditions that surround death in the country.