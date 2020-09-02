Biden focuses on schools after blasting Trump on violence

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for failing to help the nation’s schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic challenger is trying to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent’s handling of the outbreak and the nation’s overall security, while the president tries to make the campaign a referendum on law and order. Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime college professor and former high school teacher, will meet with public health experts to talk about school reopening options. Then the candidate will deliver remarks – his second speech in three days – outlining his ideas and accusing the president of making the country less safe.