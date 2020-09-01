Cantwell Celebrates Completion of Crucial Columbia River Jetty Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement celebrating the completion of construction on Jetty A and the North Jetty at the mouth of the Columbia River, as well as the start of rehabilitation work on the South Jetty. Cantwell has consistently supported funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to complete the project, which is helping to make critical repairs to protect ports and vessel navigation on the river.

“The Columbia River is a key gateway to the Pacific and billions of dollars of economic opportunity for United States workers and businesses. The completion of Jetty A and the North Jetty ensures ships can safely enter our ports. I will continue to support the completion of the South Jetty so that our ports and businesses in Southwest Washington will grow and thrive.”