White River Fire update Sunday 8/30 as of 9 pm

In the most recent update on the White River Fire from 9 pm Sunday night listed the fire at 14,137 acres and only 10 percent contained. Some 937 firefighters were on the job. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has ordered a long list of evacuations:

Photo posted on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening

Level 3 Go Now evacuations for all residences west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayers Road, to include all residence on Ayers Road, Barber Lane and Barlow Road. Also at Level 3 are the Juniper Flat area to Highway 197 to Pine Grove.

Level 2 Get Set evacuation status has been declared for the area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road to the intersection of Smock and Ayers Road to include Muller Road and for the area east of Highway 197 to include Old Wapinitia and all of Oak Springs Road to the Deschutes River.

Level 1 Get Ready evacuation level has been et for the area of Sportsman’s Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, the west side of Highway 197 to include the beginning of Badge Creek Road, Fairgrounds Road, and the intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds Road going east to Highway 187, including Davidson Grade Road, Tygh Valley Road, Wamic Market Road and Ross Road. Level 1 also ordered for the City of Mauplin on the west side of the Deschutes to include all roads up to the Old Wapinitia Highway 197 intersection.