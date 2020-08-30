Lebanon’s powerhouse Hezbollah hit by backlash after blast

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has come under unprecedented criticism in the wake of Beirut’s massive explosion. So far, no evidence has emerged of a direct Hezbollah role in the blast earlier this month that killed at least 190 people and wrecked thousands of homes. But the Iranian-backed Shiite force is the most powerful faction in Lebanon’s politics, and it and its allies formed the outgoing government. In the eyes of many Lebanese, that makes the group complicit in the deeply entrenched corruption, mismanagement and neglect that many blame not only for the explosion but for driving Lebanon into economic collapse.