India records world’s biggest single-day jump in virus cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has registered 78,761 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, just as the government began easing restrictions to help the battered economy. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 948 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 63,498. India has now reported more than 75,000 infections for four straight days. Sunday’s surge has raised the country’s total virus tally to over 3.5 million and comes at a time when India is reopening its subway networks and allowing sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of efforts to revive the economy.