Artist Banksy on migrant crisis: ‘All Black Lives Matter’

LONDON (AP) — Street artist Banksy says “All Black Lives Matter” in explaining why he is sponsoring a search-and-rescue ship that picked up dozens of migrants adrift in the Mediterranean Sea. The ship, the MV Louise Michel, appealed for help and a safe port Saturday, saying it has rescued so many people that it could no longer safely navigate. The Italian coast guard said it sent a vessel to take off 49 of the most vulnerable to bring them to safety. In a Instagram video, Banksy confirmed his involvement in the operation. He says “like most people who make it in the art world, I bought a yacht to cruise the Med.” He said it’s “a French Navy vessel we converted into a lifeboat because EU authorities deliberately ignore distress calls from non-Europeans.”