Man accused of committing a racially motivated assault

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 28-year-old Ian Quin Jackson is accused of committing a racially motivated assault.

Jackson is charged with one count of assault in the second degree, two counts of bias crime in the first degree, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, and two counts of bias crime in the second degree.

This investigation started on July 31, 2020 when the Portland Police Bureau received information about an assault that occurred the day prior at 10 Northwest Broadway.

The victim is African American and Jackson is White.

Jackson is accused of kicking the victim several times in the hip while yelling racial hate speech. The victim was able to separate from Jackson and left the area for about 30 minutes. When the victim returned, Jackson is accused of being in possession of a metal pipe, charging and then striking the victim with the pipe multiple times.

When the victim fell to the ground, Jackson continued to direct racial hate speech toward the victim, according to court documents.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned the victim and Jackson, who are neighbors, had a yearlong, ongoing dispute.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Jackson is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was an active participant of the Oregon Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Task Force and helped draft the language that was in Senate Bill 577. The law, which went into effect on July 15, 2019, renamed the crime of “intimidation” to “bias crime,” added gender identity to the list of protected categories and removed the requirement that two or more people commit the crime in order to make it a felony in certain circumstances.

All potential bias crime cases, whether they are a felony or misdemeanor, are reviewed by the Violent Crimes Unit within the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. If a misdemeanor crime is issued, the felony-level attorney will retain the case.

If you are the victim of a bias crime assault or you are witnessing one, immediately call 9-1-1. If you are the victim of a bias crime and the suspect is no longer present or if you have information about a bias crime committed in the past, call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.