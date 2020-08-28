Alaska man charged in fire set at Seattle police precinct

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors are charging a 19-year-old man with arson in connection with a fire set at the Seattle Police Department East Precinct on Monday night. The Seattle Times reports Desmond David-Pitts was arrested and booked Tuesday. In a complaint filed Thursday, federal prosecutors say surveillance-camera footage shows David-Pitts throwing trash bags into a sally-port area at the precinct and using a lighter to set them ablaze. According to a complaint filed Thursday, David-Pitts initially denied starting the fire but later admitted to it during an interview. J. Talitha Hazelton, an attorney representing David-Pitts, declined to comment on the charges Thursday and said she has not yet been able to see David-Pitts in person.