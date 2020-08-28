2 inmates from same Oregon prison die on same day

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Prison officials say two inmates from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution died of COVID-19 on Wednesday within hours of each other. The Oregon Justice Resource Center says the state is currently failing its incarcerated residents and their loved ones. The Oregon Department of Corrections say the deaths on Wednesday bring the total of COVID-19 fatalities in Oregon’s prisons to five. The first inmate to die on Wednesday was a man between the ages of 65 and 75 who died during the day. The second inmate was between the ages of 50 and 60 and died in the evening. The prison is in Pendleton, Oregon.