2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. And they are hunting for a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle. Sheriff David Beth says he is confident a man will be arrested soon. The killings came after Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, earlier on Tuesday urged peace and an end to the violence. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers called on Wisconsin’s Democratic governor to send more troops to Kenosha.