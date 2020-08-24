White River Fire Update 8/24

This is the Monday 8/24 Report:

White River Fire crews continue to prepare for low intensity firing operations along the east and west ends of the fire toward the White River. Along the north side, they continue to remove unburned fuels between highway 48 and the main fire. Firing operations will continue in these areas as conditions allow.

Low intensity firing operations are often used in fire management. If planned and executed correctly they can control the fire, reduce suppression costs, and protect cultural and natural resources. Fire managers are using low intensity fire to secure lines on the White River Fire, a strategy that will take several days.

Today, the fire is likely to be active with temperatures of 77-82 degrees and west winds of 7 to 15 mph. Ridgetop wind gusts are likely to increase this afternoon. Firefighters will watch for possible short runs up steep slopes where slope and wind align. They will also watch for and secure spot fires.

On the south side of the fire along the White River, firefighters will monitor the perimeter using aircraft and lookouts to detect any spot fires that may occur south of the river.

The White River Fire is currently 1102 acres, with 304 personnel working the fire.

Closures:

White River Fire Trail closures: Crane Creek, Crane Prairie, Boulder Lake, Forest Creek, Hidden Meadows, Bonney Meadows, Threemile, and all of the Rock Creek OHV Area.

Recreation site closures: White River Station, Forest Creek, Keeps Mill, Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Post Camp, Camp Windy’ Bonney Meadows, Post Point OHV Staging Area, Gate Creek OHV Staging Area, Barlow Crossing, Rock Creek Campground and day use area.

Road closures: 4410/3550 jnctn; Bennet Pass snopark (3550); 48/4890 jnctn; 43/3530 jnctn; 43/3530-230; 35/48 jnctn; 4890/4891 jnctn; 48/4880 jnctn; 3530/3530-230; 2710/2710/160; 4810 just northwest of Camp Cody; 48 just south of Rock Creek Reservoir CG; 4820 just west of Rock Creek Reservoir CG; all classs 3 road barricades unless otherwise noted.

For more information see: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7013/53534/

Evacuations:The Wasco County Sheriff has posted a Level 1 Evacuation notice (Ready) for Sportsman Park and the Rock Creek area. https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/posts/1837027263105452

This is the Sunday 8/23 Report:

The White River Fire is currently 1102 acres. Firefighters continue to make progress along Forest Road 48. The road is a control line on the north side of the fire. Rather than working directly on the fire edge, firefighters are bringing the fire to the control line using low intensity fire to remove fuels between the road and the main fire.

The Barlow Road and the White River are on the south side of the fire. There firefighters are watching for spot fires outside control lines. The river is in a steep canyon and difficult to reach. Crews are putting in hand line on the west side of the fire between the 48 road and the river.

Fire managers said that securing lines and bringing fire to the lines will take several days. They are coordinating with local agencies to protect forest, cultural and scenic resources, while containing the fire.

Much of the smoke people are seeing in nearby communities could be from the White River Fire or from other fires in the Pacific Northwest.

Today’s temperatures will be in the from 80s, relative humidity 17-22%, and winds from the south during the day, changing to the northwest in the late afternoon and evening. Wind speeds forcasted at 5-6 mph in the valley and 5-10 mph on the ridgetops.

Closures:

For information on expanded road closures, trail closures, campground closures and day-use sites, please check the White River Fire on Inciweb for up-to-date closure information. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7013/53534/

Evacuations:The Wasco County Sheriff has posted a Level 1 Evacuation notice for Sportsman Park and the Rock Creek area. https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/posts/1837027263105452



For information on what the 1-2-3 evacuation notice levels mean go to:

https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Docs/Evacuation-Levels.pdf



To sign up for Wasco County’s Citizen Alert System go to:

https://member.everbridge.net/453003085612392/login

This is the Wednesday 8/19 Report:

Today firefighters located a spot fire on the north side of Forest Road 48 approximately 1.5 mile from the main fire. A helicopter kept the fire in check with water drops while a 20 person crew established line around the spot fire. Tomorrow the spot fire, estimated between 2 and 5 acres, should be in mop up stage.

Work on the main fire today included indirect dozer line along the east flank between Forest Road 48 and White River. Forest Road 48 was patrolled and a few smaller spot fires where extinguished.

Winds continue to be a key factor in suppressing the fire. The fire is estimate to be 450 acres. These less favorable fire weather conditions are expected to continue Thursday. The communities east of the fire will be smokey while Mt Hood itself is not expected to be.

Given the complexities of this fire, the Mt Hood National Forest has ordered a Type 2 Incident Management Team to take over management of the fire. Over the next two days the current Type 3 team will transition with the incoming team. The fairgrounds in Tygh Valley will be the Incident Command Post.

Additional information, pictures, maps and closure information is updated on the White River Fire web page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7013/.

Wasco County Sheriff issued a Level 1 Evacuation Notice this afternoon for the Sportsman’s Park and Rock Creek Area. See Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook Page for their announcement. Links are in the above web page under announcements.

This is the Tuesday 8/18 Report:

Monday, August 17, firefighters discovered and performed initial attack on the White River Fire on the Mt Hood National Forest. The fire is located 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in the White River drainage near Forest Road 48. The closest community is Sportsman’s Park which is 8 miles to the east. It is currently estimated to be 150 acres.

Hand crews with support from a dozer operator are establishing fire line. Water drops from helicopters have been critical by minimizing the fire’s spread while line is being constructed. Approximately 60 firefighters are working the fire.

Monday temperature’s reached 100F with winds blowing 12-15 MPH which tested containment efforts. A spot fire was located ½ mile east of the main fire. Smoke has primarily been carried eastward toward Rock Creek Reservoir and Wamic.

Road closures are in place.

Forest Road 48 (White River Rd) from Forest Road 43 east to Forest Road 4880

Forest Road 3530 (Barlow Rd) from Forest Road 43 east to Forest Creek Campground

Forest Road 4890 from Forest Road 4880 to Forest Road 48

Rock Creek Campground is open, but access should be made from the east.