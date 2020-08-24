Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, setting off a night of protests and unrest. The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured on cellphone video. In that clip, which was taken from across the street, the man who was later referred to by the governor as Jacob Blake around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, at least one officer opens fire while Blake has his back turned. Seven shots can be heard.