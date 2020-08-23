‘Hoax’ book reveals extent of internal unease at Fox

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has its critics, but the author of the new book “Hoax” on the network and its relationship with President Donald Trump says he was surprised at the level of internal unease he found there. Fox has cornered the market with conservative viewers and is a money machine. But the book by CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter tracks how often Fox News and President Donald Trump echo each other. Stelter depicts a network where the influence of prime-time stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham is unparalleled. Each not only supports Trump on TV but advises the president behind the scenes. After being presented with details of the book and phone conversations Thursday and Saturday, a Fox News representative said the network was declining comment.