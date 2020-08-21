Tensions rise over Oregon’s use of COVID-19 relief funds

Salem, Ore. (AP) — For months the Legislature has debated how to allocate $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, but during the last couple weeks the topic has come to a head as lawmakers continue to argue that county governments should directly receive money rather than the state government funneling funds as they see fit. Last week more than half of Oregon’s lawmakers signed a bipartisan letter — addressed to Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem and Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland – requesting a $200 million pay, that they say they say had been promised to local governments.