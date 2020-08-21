FBI Releases “Seeking Information” Posters to Assist Partner Agencies in Investigations

The FBI’s Portland Field Office is assisting partner agencies by asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who participated in two sets of criminal activity or may have been a witness to criminal activity the night of May 29th into the morning of May 30th.

The first poster shows individuals who are believed to be near or inside the Multnomah County Justice Center on May 29, 2020. The Justice Center is located at 1120 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, Oregon 97204.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on that evening, several people broke windows near the northwest corner of the Justice Center where the Corrections Records Office is located. It is then believed that approximately 30 people entered the secured office space through the broken windows. Three Multnomah County employees were in the office at the time and fled to safety as the windows were being broken.

Some of those who entered the space damaged computer equipment and office furniture, damaged interior windows, and started fires inside the office. The Justice Center building is shared by Multnomah County and the Portland Police Bureau. Multnomah County houses several hundred adults-in-custody in this facility. Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct is also located in this building.

The second poster shows an individual who was near the Chase Bank branch located at 811 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, Oregon, on May 30, 2020, shortly before 1 a.m. on May 30th. At about that time, an unknown person or people broke windows on the east side of the bank. Soon thereafter, a person or people intentionally started a fire at the bank.

If you have any information concerning these individuals or this incident, please contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.