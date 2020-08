WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement on the passing of former Senator Slade Gorton:

“I’m very sad to hear of Senator Gorton’s passing. His voice was heard over many decades, from the halls of Olympia to the corridors of the nation’s capital. He often had valuable advice about judicial nominees across several administrations. My thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with his family and many friends.”