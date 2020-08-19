Stocks drift on Wall Street after S&P 500 returns to record

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting Wednesday morning, as even a record high for the S&P 500 fails to jolt much life into the market. The S&P 500 was edging up by 0.1% after the first half hour of trading, a day after it wiped out the last of its losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. The Dow was up 0.5%, but the Nasdaq was down 0.2%. The stock market’s momentum has slowed in recent weeks, after it roared back from its nearly 34% plummet in February and March. Treasury yields dipped.