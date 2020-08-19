San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blaze throughout the state. Smoke has blanketed the city of San Francisco and California is coping with a blistering heat wave. State fire spokesman Will Powers says the entire state is stretched thin for firefighting crews because of the scope of the fires. Police and firefighters went door-to-door early Wednesday as a fire encroached on Vacaville. It’s a Northern California city of about 100,000 people located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Fire officials said at least 50 structures were destroyed and 50 damaged. Four people were injured.