Olympia – The Washington State Fire Marshal recommends installing and maintaining portable fire extinguishers in the home:

· Fire extinguishers should be located and accessible in the kitchen, laundry room, and garage. Do not place them directly above cooktops, clothes dryers, or other heat sources.

· Choose multipurpose fire extinguishers which are labeled ABC for the most common types of household fires, including wood/paper/fabric, flammable liquids, and electrical fires.

· Check the gauge on fire extinguishers. Gauges should indicate sufficient charge with the needle in the green. If the gauge does not read OK, the extinguisher should be replaced.

· Check the date of manufacture stamped or printed on the extinguisher. Consult the manufacturer’s website to determine the date of manufacture if not clear. If the extinguisher is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced.

· Check the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, www.cpsc.gov, for recalls on fire extinguishers, and follow the instruction if your extinguisher has been recalled.

For further information, call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.