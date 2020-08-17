State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Badger Lake Fire

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Badger Lake Fire located in Spokane County, near Cheney. The Badger Lake Fire is burning in grass and trees. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 16, 2020, at 7:30 pm at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.

The Badger Lake Fire started on August 16, 2020, at approximately 5:04 pm. This fire is estimated at 200 acres and growing. It is threatening 50-70 homes. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered five strike teams.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain activated to Level 1 to help coordinate state assistance for the Badger Lake Fire.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/draft-all-risk-mobilization/.