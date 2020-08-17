Fatal Crash on Hwy 242 – Deschutes County

On Sunday, August 16, 2020 at approximately 11:27 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 242 near the intersection of Crossroads Rd approximately 2 miles West of Sisters.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Pickup, operated by Liciano Ramirez-Guillen (57) of Springfield, was eastbound when it drove off the roadway and rolled.

Liciano Ramirez-Guillen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

There were two passengers, a 13 year old was transported by Life Flight to St Charles in Bend with serious injuries and a 15 year old was transported by ground ambulance to St Charles in Bend for injuries.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sisters Camp Sherman Fire Department and ODOT.