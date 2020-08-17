E.H. Watts – Grand Canyon, Formed 2,345 Years B.C.E. by a Sequence of Five Catastrophic Events: The Watts Theory

E. H. Watts grew up traveling the United States and says his “geological curiosity” was awakened at age five, and has continued through careers as machinist, backhoe owner-operator and electrician. He spent a number of years working for North State Telephone Company in Dufur. Nowdays he hangs his hat in Oregon City, but is a frequent visitor to The Dalles, where he spoke with us about his startling new book. To hear the interview, click on the grey podcast bar below:

The book can be found on Amazon and you can find more information at one of his three Facebook sites. Look up under “Yellowstone Impact,” “Grand Canyon, ” and “The Watts Theory.”