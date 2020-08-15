Belarus president: Russia willing to help counter protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko says Russian leader Vladimir Putin has agreed to provide protest-engulfed Belarus with security assistance if the country requests it. Lukashenko made the comment on Saturday evening, several hours after a phone call with Putin and after protesters again demanded that he resign. They claim the official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that gave the authoritarian leader a sixth term in office are fraudulent. Luksahenko did not specify what sort of assistance Russia would be willing to provide. Earlier, thousands of demonstrators rallied at the spot in Belarus’ capital where a protester died in clashes with police, calling for Lukashenko to resign.