Mosier Creek Fire 8/14 Update

Friday 8/14 Report:

MOSIER, Ore. – Last night, the Mosier Creek Fire had little movement and crews were supported with lower winds and cooler temperatures. An infrared flight was completed and the total acreage was updated to 971 acres.

Oregon Department of Forestry crews and Oregon State Fire Marshal crews worked to enhance established fire lines and patrolled the line through the evening.

“Our footprint stayed constant, due to the great work on night shift. Today is our first full day shift and the goal is to improve the line,” said Joe Hessel, ODF IMT 1 Incident Commander.

Fire crews will begin laying hose lines to the fire (aka “plumbing the fire) to support mop up and suppression operations. Structure crews from OSFM will begin residential and commercial structural assessments for damage, while also providing ongoing structure protection.

Extreme weather will be a factor over the next three days. Temperatures are expected to reach mid 90s today and 100 degrees by the weekend. The area will see less humidity but slower winds today. Heavy fuels and pockets of unburned fuel could be factors for fire crews today.

The health and safety of Gorge communities and fire crews is a critically important piece of our mission. Our best management practices include a zero-tolerance policy for proper COVID-19 PPE, proper distancing and minimizing our physical interactions within the community.

The number of threatened structures was initially released as approximately 900. Day-shift work on 8/13/20 supplied an updated number of 565.

The fire burned two residential structures on August 12, 2020 during initial attack.

The Red Cross has set-up a shelter for homeowners affected by the fire. To make emergency arrangements call 541-670-9093.

Thursday 8/13 Report:

High winds and low humidity helped drive the Mosier Creek Fire that started yesterday afternoon between Mosier and The Dalles to more than 500 acres last night. Several homes have been lost to the flames, and late last night, as the fire was threatening more than 300 homes.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to provide more state resources to fire crews in Wasco County.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 “Go now” evacuation notices for about 150 homes, including all of Paradise Ridge Place Road and everyone west of State Road, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.

Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation zones include some 500 homes in the area east of State Road, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.

Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notices were issued for about 250 homes on all of Browns Creek Rd from Chenoweth Rd. to Wells Rd.The Red Cross has set up a shelter at The Shilo Inn in The Dalles,The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said power outages were hit more than 4,000 customers in Hood River County yesterday afternoon, starting around the time the fire began. Crews restored power to most customers late Wednesday night.

Resources last night included four air tankers, two fire bosses, and three Type 1 helicopters. An estimated 100 firefighters were on scene from several agencies, with more on the way.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal will assume command at 8 a.m. this morning to bring resources from counties around Oregon to assist in the response. Oregon State Fire Marshal will be working under unified command with Oregon Department of Forestry.