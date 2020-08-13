Wyden Statement on DOL Guidance on Unemployment Benefits Executive Action

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in reaction to Department of Labor guidance on the unemployment benefits executive action:

“The Labor Department’s new guidance leaves many unanswered questions. Donald Trump’s unworkable executive order has states tied up in knots. He’s passed the buck, just like he did when it came to fighting the virus.

“Workers struggling to pay rent and buy groceries are not going to see benefits they were promised any time soon. Making matters worse, Donald Trump today made clear that he will block Democrats’ proposal to reinstate $600 per week, unless he is allowed to sabotage the Postal Service and rig the election.”