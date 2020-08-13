Mosier Creek Fire grows to more than 500 acres, hundreds of homes evacuated

Screen capture from KATU

High winds and low humidity helped drive the Mosier Creek Fire that started yesterday afternoon between Mosier and The Dalles to more than 500 acres last night. Several homes have been lost to the flames, and late last night, as the fire was threatening more than 300 homes.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to provide more state resources to fire crews in Wasco County.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 “Go now” evacuation notices for about 150 homes, including all of Paradise Ridge Place Road and everyone west of State Road, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.

Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation zones include some 500 homes in the area east of State Road, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.

Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notices were issued for about 250 homes on all of Browns Creek Rd from Chenoweth Rd. to Wells Rd.The Red Cross has set up a shelter at The Shilo Inn in The Dalles,The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said power outages were hit more than 4,000 customers in Hood River County yesterday afternoon, starting around the time the fire began. Crews restored power to most customers late Wednesday night.

Resources last night included four air tankers, two fire bosses, and three Type 1 helicopters. An estimated 100 firefighters were on scene from several agencies, with more on the way.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal will assume command at 8 a.m. this morning to bring resources from counties around Oregon to assist in the response. Oregon State Fire Marshal will be working under unified command with Oregon Department of Forestry.