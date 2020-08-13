INCREASED COVID-19 CASES REPORTED IN WEST KLICKITAT COUNTY

Goldendale, WA, AUGUST 13, 2020 – In the past 72 hours the Klickitat County Health Department has received notification of 17 individuals with COVID-19 positive tests originating from a farm located just outside of White Salmon. The farm performed extensive testing of their staff as part of their commitment to the safety to their workforce and their community, and it is expected there will be additional positive cases in the coming days as test results are processed. At the time of this press release it appears that these cases are a localized event and there is no concern of greater community spread.

Through extensive communication involving the Health Department and Farm Human Resources personnel the following information has been determined about this incident:

All personnel that have been identified as positive with COVID-19 live on the farm property and have been placed in self-isolation, and will be checked on daily by Health Department and Farm staff.

After the first positive results were received, Farm management worked with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing and testing of all exposed personnel.

Farm management has implemented appropriate controls and procedures for quarantine and isolation and will maintain these controls until personnel are considered recovered by Health Department staff.

The Klickitat County Health Department and Farm management appreciate the level of concern this release may bring to members of our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain our ongoing dialogue with Farm management to ensure that the situation is contained and controlled appropriately.

If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.

About Klickitat County Public Health

Klickitat County Public Health is always working for a safer and healthier community. As the region’s public health leader and partner, we are committed to excellence through innovative programs, community partnerships and a fundamental dedication to promote and protect the health of all Klickitat County residents.

###

For More Information:

Klickitat County Public Health: www.klickitatcounty.org/289/Public-Health Klickitat Valley Health: www.kvhealth.net

Skyline Health: www.myskylinehealth.org

Northshore Medical Group: www.northshore-medical.com

COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/covid-19-risk-assessment- dashboard