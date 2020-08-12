Trump congratulates QAnon supporter Greene on Georgia win

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted support for congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene following her Republican primary victory in Georgia. Greene is a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory and has been widely criticized for racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim comments. The businesswoman and political newcomer beat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff Tuesday. Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District stretches from the outskirts of metro Atlanta to the rural northwest corner of the state. Trump called Greene “a real WINNER” and said she never gives up. Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.