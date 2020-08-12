Hundreds chant ‘Shame!’ to decry Belarus election, crackdown

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Hundreds of women have rallied across Belarus’ capital to protest a brutal police crackdown that left hundreds injured and thousands detained while challenging the election results extending the rule of the country’s authoritarian leader. The demonstrators are contesting the official count showing President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of Sunday’s vote and the main opposition challenger with 10%. Crowds have taken to the streets every night since to demand a recount. Authorities have responded with a crackdown that was unusually brutal even for Lukashenko’s 26-year iron-fisted rule. Hundreds of women formed human chains in Minsk on Wednesday, chanting “Shame!” and urging the authorities to stop their violent repression.