How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s selection of a running mate started with a list of roughly 20 contenders — governors, senators, a mayor, House members and other Democratic leaders. His choice of Kamala Harris capped a monthslong process, including interviews, reams of paperwork and frank talk. In the final days before his decision, he spoke with 11 finalists for the position. Then he announced on Tuesday that he had selected Harris as his running mate for his November face-off against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Harris ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination and is a senator from California.