3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to the hospital with injuries after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather. The train’s driver is believed to be among the dead, but formal identification is pending. The British Transport Police force said officers were called to the railway line near the coastal town of Stonehaven on Wednesday morning. Photos from the scene showed several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and tumbled down an embankment. Air ambulances and coast guard helicopters came and went as the rescue operation unfolded about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh.