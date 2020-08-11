Crew member on Alaska ferry tests positive for coronavirus

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A crew member on an Alaska state ferry has tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused a cancellation of the service in Southeast Alaska. The Alaska Marine Highway System says the planned run of the ferry M/V LeConte in Lynn Canal near Juneau was canceled Sunday after the diagnosis was obtained. The highway system says the crew member recently returned home after a two-week rotation on the LeConte. The remainder of the LeConte’s crew was not cleared to travel until the early morning hours of Sunday, leading to the decision to postpone the sailing to Haines and Skagway until Wednesday.