No City of The Dalles Council Meeting Tonight

Today is the second Monday of the month, and normally The Dalles City Council would be meeting tonight, but the council also usually takes the month of August off. Right now the only meeting for the month is scheduled in two weeks, on the 24th. That will be a special meeting as the council will sit as a quasi-judicial body to hear an appeal a group of neighbors made to stop a planned new housing development on the east side of town. The proposed development would divide 6.92 acres into 73 building lots, 72 dwelling parcels, and one devoted to a community park. A previous appeal to the city planning commission that was held across three sessions in the months of May, June and July was denied. If the city council turns down the appeal, the next step would be to LUBA, the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.