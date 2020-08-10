Fatal Crash on Hwy 197 – Wasco County

On Sunday, August 9, 2020 at approximately 2:25 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 197 near milepost 61.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Camry, operated by Eugene Hernandez (68) of Portland, was northbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, rolled numerous times, and hit a power pole.

Hernandez was not wearing a safety belt, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by South Wasco Fire Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.