Columbia River Gorge Commission to meet Tuesday & Wednesday

Coming up tomorrow and Wednesday, though, the Columbia River Gorge Commission will have an unusual two-day meeting to vote on a number of proposed changes to the Management Plan that governs land use in the National Scenic Area. Some of the votes are so far-ranging, they will have effects on the people who live in the cities in the Gorge. One in particular would imprison urban areas in the Gorge, including the City of The Dalles, inside their current boundaries forever, except for a one-time expansion of a maximum of 20 acres. Another proposal would extend stream buffers to 200 feet from the current 100 feet, reducing what could be done on the owner’s property. Details on watching the meeting by Zoom or listening by telephone are at the top of the agenda posted on the Gorge Commission website.