Wyden Statement on July Jobs Report

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in reaction to the July jobs report:

“As expected, the explosion of the virus slowed economic recovery in July. The unemployment rate ticked down, but is still higher than at any point during the Great Recession. Black and Hispanic workers continue to experience much higher rates of job loss than white workers.

“Even with unprecedented fiscal support, the economy has recovered less than half of the jobs lost since February. That shows the economy needs more help, not less.

“Donald Trump and Senate Republicans have kicked out the support propping up the economy, taking $15 billion per week out of the economy by allowing the $600 boost to unemployment benefits to expire.

“Reinstating enhanced unemployment benefits is critical to avoid erasing the modest gains of the past few months.”