Third COVID-19 death reported in Morrow County

Morrow County Health Department is saddened to report that an individual reported to have COVID-19 has died. Morrow County’s third COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old female from North Morrow county. She died on July 21st at an out-of-state hospital. This individual had underlying health conditions.

This is an incredibly sad announcement and we encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves. If you are in need of support during this difficult time, please contact Community Counseling Solutions at 541-676-9161.

Morrow County Emergency Management