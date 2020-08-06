North Public Health: Latest information on the 2020-21 school year

On July 28, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released a report on school health and safety metrics. Their goal is to return to in-person instruction as well as providing safety for students, school staff and the families they return to each day.

Based on this information, all school districts in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties will begin the 2020-21 school year online in a Comprehensive Distance Learning format. The school districts will continue to monitor the health metrics at the state and county levels to determine whether they will continue with Comprehensive Distance Learning or move to a hybrid model.

The hybrid model will include a combination of in-school learning and distance learning. There will also be an option for full distance learning for some students. Hybrid learning and in-school learning will be allowed based on improved health metrics at the state and county levels. Rural school districts are also expecting additional guidance from ODE in the coming weeks.

Comprehensive Distance Learning will follow the Oregon Department of Education’s guidelines which is rigorous, robust and engaging for students.

Find the ODE and OHA report on school health and safety metrics here: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Res pitory%20Infections/Ready-Schools-Safe-Learners-Community-COVID-19-Metrics.pdf

Learn more about the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Guidance for the 2020-21 school year here: https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/healthsafety/Pages/Planning- for-the-2020-21-School-Year.aspx