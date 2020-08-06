Letter to North Wasco County School District Parents & Students 8/6

Greetings,

I hope you and your family continue to be safe and healthy. I’m writing to let you know that the staff of North Wasco is ready to share our detailed plans for the 2020-21 school year.

As announced last week, we will begin the year in comprehensive distance learning format, with plans to transition to hybrid learning with a mixture of on-site and distance learning as soon as the health metrics allow. Comprehensive distance learning will be more robust than the emergency distance learning from last spring.

The plans, or blueprints, will be posted on the North Wasco County School District’s website later today. Each school has a separate blueprint. The plans list protocols and procedures that are consistent across the district, with building specific details listed as well. The blueprints follow the most recent requirements and guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority. The website will also include a one-page description of what instruction will look like in the Comprehensive Distance Learning and Hybrid learning formats for kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth to twelfth grade. Included on the website is an opportunity for parents to provide feedback on the blueprint. Blueprints will also be available for checkout at the public library or by calling the school district office at 541-506-3420.

Registration will be held on August 11, 12 and 13. New this year, all returning students will be able to register on-line. In person registration is still an option at your neighborhood school. Students new to the district will also register in-person at their neighborhood school.

In order to provide staff training and allow for parent training for the upcoming year we will be making slight adjustments to the 2020-21 school calendar. We will be finalizing these adjustments this next week and will get information out to parents as soon as possible.

If you are receiving this letter by postal mail and have an access to an email address, please consider contacting the school to get your email on file. This will allow you to receive updates from the district more quickly.

Again, I leave you with a reminder for your safety and the safety of others:

Wear a face covering,

Watch your social distance,

Wash, wash, wash your hands.

Sincerely,

Theresa Peters

Interim Superintendent

North Wasco County School District