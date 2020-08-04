Wyden Statement on Trump Trial Balloon on Executive Actions on Unemployment Benefits, Payroll Tax Cut

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in reaction to reports that Donald Trump is considering executive actions to reinstate unemployment benefits and cut payroll taxes:

“Donald Trump’s happy talk didn’t crush the virus or fix the economy, and he’s flailing. That’s why he’s floating executive actions he has no authority to take. He says things that are simply false, and believes repeating them makes them true. That’s not the way the law works. Congress needs to reinstate supercharged unemployment benefits, and Democrats will not allow him to further endanger Social Security.”