Cherry Heights & W Second Street Improvements

Construction of improved traffic controls at the West Second Street and Cherry Heights Road intersection were completed in early July. The City expects this project to reduce delays and improve safety. However, it also may result in more out-of-direction travel for some drivers.

The new traffic controls have eliminated the left-turn and straight-through movements from Cherry Heights Road and the AutoZone parking lot onto West Second Street. A safety analysis showed that allowing drivers these options was the leading cause of several accidents.

Drivers who want to go west must now use alternate routes such as West Sixth Street. For safety reasons, “U” turns on West Second Street are not allowed.

Learn more about the City’s Transportation System Plan on the Planning Department Public Documents webpage at thedalles.org