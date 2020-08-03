Fir Mountain Fire reaches 250 acres southwest of Hood River

Aircraft was critical today helping slow the spread of the Fir Mountain Fire, supporting ground resources in constructing fire line. (Caption from ODF tweet from Sunday)

A helicopter can be seen in the upper left of the photo against the smoke in this image from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

This report was sent from the Oregon Department of Forestry Sunday night.

[THE DALLES, Ore.] Today firefighters on the Fir Mountain Fire were challenged with wind and dry vegetation as they used dozers and hand crews to construct fireline on the fire perimeter. Air resources, including large air tankers and water scooping aircraft were used throughout the day to support ground resources in efforts to control the spread of the fire. The fire has grown to approximately 250 acres this evening, burning on private forestland and Hood River County ownership.

The fire is located eight miles southeast of Hood River, burning east from Fir Mountain Road toward Godberson Road. Single tree torching and spotting across the fireline has hampered efforts to secure the perimeter in some areas. Dozers are being used to construct fireline where the terrain allows, and hand crews are working in areas where slope limits access for equipment.

In addition to the fixed wing aircraft and helicopters working on the fire today resources included three dozers, four tenders, six hand crews, five wildland fire engines, and numerous overhead. These include contract resources, Wy’East Fire, Mosier Fire, Hood River Fire, Parkdale Fire, Mount Hood National Forest, and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The Hood River and Wasco County Sheriff’s offices are working with incident command to ensure public safety in the fire area.

A Type 3 Team from Central Oregon Fire Management Service will take command of the fire this evening. Resources will staff the fire tonight, taking advantage of cooler temperatures and humidity recovery but will continue to experience strong winds on the exposed ridgetops. Firefighters will be focusing to secure existing fireline and minimize spread of the fire.

The fire was reported late Saturday night and is currently under investigation.

