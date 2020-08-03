Bartkowski resigns as Goldendale police chief at city council meeting

Goldendale Police Chief Reggie Bartkoski, in this 2015 file photo when he instituted the highly successful crime watch program in Goldendale. Rodger Nichols photo

The Goldendale City Council met Monday night, and heard asurprise announcement from police chief Reggie Bartkowski

“Dear Mayor and council,” he said. “please accept this letter as notice of resignation from the position of Chief of Police. My last date of employment will be August 31st, while my last physical day in the office will be August 21st. After that date, I will continue to be available by cell phone, by email and Zoom meetings until August 31st as an advisor.I will continue to be available to an acting chief or new chief for anything that they may need. I received an offer to serve as the chief of safety and security in the state of Florida, and after careful security and much prayer, I realize that this job opportunity is too big for me to decline at this time.”

Bartkowski said he was extremely humble to receive that offer, adding that it had been his pleasure, working with the city for the past 20 years. He began as a K-9 officer with his dog Chico, and progressed to a drug detective, served as a sergeant for three years, an assistant chief for eight years, and as Goldendale’s police chief for he past five years. He saluted the police department employees, ranking them as “the highest caliber.”

He was praised by the council members present, and mayor Mike Canon,

said, “We’re gonna miss him tremendously. Everybody will in this town. We’re proud to have you hear as police chief. Florida is going to realize a windfall they don’t even realize they’re getting yet.”



In other business, council members approved a six-year street improvement plan, which prioritizes streets in need of repair, and is required to obtain state grants, and they heard from planning director Justin Leigh that a new business had been approved to locate in Goldendale. He reported that the company called Woodcrest Ventures. based out of California, had been approved to build a new Dollar General retail store at 714 East Simcoe. He said construction is likely to start soon